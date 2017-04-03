Avana Capital Provides $21M to Build ...

Avana Capital Provides $21M to Build Hilton in Lompoc, CA

Avana Capital has provided a $21 million loan to fund the construction of a Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Lompoc, CA. It will be the first new hotel built in Lompoc in more than 30 years.

