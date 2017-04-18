Allan Hancock CORE Custody Academy Graduates
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is pleased to announce the graduation of 19 custody deputies from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Academy. The graduates received their certificates of completion today, , at a formal ceremony held at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr 7
|Zandra
|1
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar '17
|Spotted Wee
|624
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar '17
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar '17
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Bob11
|2
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC