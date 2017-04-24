Air Force launches unarmed ballistic missile from California in test
The Minuteman III missile test occurred just after midnight at Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, California, about 150 miles from Los Angeles. The missile carried a nonexplosive payload that recorded flight data, according to the Los Angeles Times .
