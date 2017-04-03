246 Passing Lanes Project

246 Passing Lanes Project

A safety project to construct passing lanes in both directions on State Route 246 near Lompoc from Cebada Canyon Road to Hapgood Road will resume on Monday, April 10 following a winter suspension of roadwork due to winter storms. A paving operation will take place Monday through Friday from 7 am until 7 pm.

