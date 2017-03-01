Why Basic Items Are Needed Items, Even in Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County's picturesque scenery and ideal climate can paint an incomplete picture of the challenges many residents face. In stark contrast to its wealthy enclaves, almost 14 percent of residents live below the poverty line, while the region's homeless shelters often reach capacity and, at certain north county schools, over 90 percent of students qualify for subsidized or free lunches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|otaku
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC