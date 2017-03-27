Theft of Picnic Table Umbrella Frustrates Small Business in Lompoc
The theft of a table umbrella from the Dogfathers food stand in front of the Lompoc Home Depot is the latest in a series of incidents that has frustrated the operators of the small business. The umbrella was eventually returned, and no charges have been filed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|624
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Bob11
|2
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC