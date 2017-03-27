Theft of Picnic Table Umbrella Frustr...

Theft of Picnic Table Umbrella Frustrates Small Business in Lompoc

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Noozhawk

The theft of a table umbrella from the Dogfathers food stand in front of the Lompoc Home Depot is the latest in a series of incidents that has frustrated the operators of the small business. The umbrella was eventually returned, and no charges have been filed.

