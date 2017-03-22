Survey Shows Success of Lompoc Caregiver Awareness Campaign
As a result of the recent Caring Together Lompoc campaign, 50 percent of community members surveyed are now more aware of caregiving and 40 percent now identify as a caregiver. This past summer, the Caring Together Lompoc campaign launched with the goal of helping community members self-identify as caregivers in order to access services available to them in Lompoc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|625
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Bob11
|2
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC