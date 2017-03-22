Survey Shows Success of Lompoc Caregiver Awareness Campaign

As a result of the recent Caring Together Lompoc campaign, 50 percent of community members surveyed are now more aware of caregiving and 40 percent now identify as a caregiver. This past summer, the Caring Together Lompoc campaign launched with the goal of helping community members self-identify as caregivers in order to access services available to them in Lompoc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.