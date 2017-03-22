Survey Shows Success of Lompoc Caregi...

Survey Shows Success of Lompoc Caregiver Awareness Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Noozhawk

As a result of the recent Caring Together Lompoc campaign, 50 percent of community members surveyed are now more aware of caregiving and 40 percent now identify as a caregiver. This past summer, the Caring Together Lompoc campaign launched with the goal of helping community members self-identify as caregivers in order to access services available to them in Lompoc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar 14 Spotted Wee 625
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar 5 tellinitlikeitis 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb '17 Bob11 2
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Santa Barbara County was issued at March 22 at 3:00PM PDT

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,334 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC