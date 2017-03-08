Sheriff's Deputies On Patrol in Lompo...

Sheriff's Deputies On Patrol in Lompoc As Police Mourn Officer's Death

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Noozhawk

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies were patrolling Lompoc on Tuesday so the city's police officers could mourn the death of a colleague. Officer Miguel Grijalva, a three-year member of the Lompoc police force, died early Tuesday morning while off-duty and outside the city limit, city officials said in a written statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

