Santa Maria man found guilty of killing his mother, dumping her body in La Habra
Gabriel Espinoza, 30, was arrested Tuesday in the slaying of his mother, Emma Posadas-Espinoza, whose body was found in La Habra in July. Gabriel Espinoza, 30, was arrested Tuesday in the slaying of his mother, Emma Posadas-Espinoza, whose body was found in La Habra in July.
