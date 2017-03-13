Santa Barbara County Crews Control Vegetation Fire Reported Along Highway 1

Santa Barbara County fire crews and a helicopter responded to a vegetation fire reported along Highway 1 between Gaviota and Lompoc Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at 2:53 p.m. on the 6000 block near San Julian Ranch, according to County Fire, and was reportedly under control as of 3:55 p.m. County Air Support Unit Copter 3 made several water drops on the fire before being released from the incident, according to emergency radio traffic.

