Retrial Date Set For Defendants in Fatal Lompoc Stabbing Case
The second trial for a pair of Lompoc men charged in connection with a 2015 fatal stabbing will start in June. Edward Carter and Dequan Matthews appeared in court briefly Monday morning when the judge and attorneys agreed to set June 20 as the start of the retrial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
