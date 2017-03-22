Play Tells Story of Dubious Singing Sensation

Lompoc Civic Theatre opens its 44th anniversary season with Peter Quilter's comedy Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World . Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, March 24-April 9, at the Civic Auditorium, 217 S. L St., Lompoc.

