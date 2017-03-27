Networking Opportunities at Lompoc Jo...

Networking Opportunities at Lompoc Job and Resource Fair

The 2017 Lompoc Valley Job & Resource Fair is set for 2-5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. It is open to job seekers of all ages.

