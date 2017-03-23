Murder Charge Added For Alleged DUI Driver In Fatal Crash West of Lompoc Last Fall

A woman now faces a murder charge for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine, causing a crash that killed a Santa Maria woman west of Lompoc last fall. Morrissey initially was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence in connection with the fatal head-on collision on West Ocean Avenue near Douglass Avenue on Oct. 13. She allegedly was driving in the wrong lane on the two-lane road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.