Lompoc Woman Charged in Fatal Crash Back in Jail After Failing Drug Test
A Lompoc woman charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash last fall landed back behind bars on Thursday after recently testing positive for methamphetamine. Lompoc Superior Court Judge Rogelio Flores ordered Spring Morrissey, 32, sent back to Santa Barbara County Jail after the positive drug test.
