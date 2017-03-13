Lompoc Police Officer Dies
Lompoc Police Officer Miguel Grijalva was reported to have died early Tuesday morning by City Officials in what sources site as an apparent suicide. Miguel Grijalva was a three year veteran of the Lompoc Police Department and had served in the United States Marine Corps.
