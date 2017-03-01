Lompoc Library Opens 2017 Chapter of ...

Lompoc Library Opens 2017 Chapter of Teen Tech Week

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Noozhawk

Local teenagers are invited to celebrate Teen Tech Week at Lompoc Public Library with technology-oriented activities as the library joins thousands of other libraries and schools across the U.S. in celebrating Teen Tech Week, March 6 through 11. This year's theme, Be the Source of Change, raises awareness about how the Lompoc Public Library creates a space to extend teens' learning beyond the classroom where they can explore, create and share content. Teen Tech Week is a national initiative of the Young Adult Library Services Association aimed at teens, their parents, educators, and other concerned adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Feb 27 spytheweb 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb 19 Bob11 2
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Feb 18 bob jay 1
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb 15 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb 3 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec '16 otaku 3
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC