Lompoc Library Opens 2017 Chapter of Teen Tech Week

Local teenagers are invited to celebrate Teen Tech Week at Lompoc Public Library with technology-oriented activities as the library joins thousands of other libraries and schools across the U.S. in celebrating Teen Tech Week, March 6 through 11. This year's theme, Be the Source of Change, raises awareness about how the Lompoc Public Library creates a space to extend teens' learning beyond the classroom where they can explore, create and share content. Teen Tech Week is a national initiative of the Young Adult Library Services Association aimed at teens, their parents, educators, and other concerned adults.

