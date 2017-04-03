Lompoc Golf Tourney Funds Help Drive ...

Lompoc Golf Tourney Funds Help Drive Youth Programs

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Noozhawk

Registration is underway for the 14th Annual Lompoc Valley P.A.L. and Recreation Division Golf Tournament set for Sunday, April 30. Hosted by the city of Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Valley Police Activities League , the event will be held at Mission Club Golf Course and Country Club, 4300 Clubhouse Road in the Lompoc Valley. Check-in time is 11 a.m. with shot-gun start a 12:30 p.m. The tournament raises money to benefit local youth programs.

