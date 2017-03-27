Lompoc Council Supports Allowing Food Sales In Wine Ghetto
The Lompoc City Council agreed to allow food preparation and service in the city's Wine Ghetto , but tossed the topic back to the Planning Commission to craft rules for a temporary special permit. On Tuesday night, City Council members heard from several industry representatives, including many who operate in the Wine Ghetto, an industrial park filled with multiple tasting rooms and production facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|Spotted Wee
|625
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Bob11
|2
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC