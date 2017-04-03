Judge Reduces Charges For Santa Maria...

Judge Reduces Charges For Santa Maria Valley Men Accused of Real Estate Fraud

Questioning who was victimized, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge reduced real estate fraud charges against two Santa Maria Valley men and urged attorneys on both sides to work out a settlement. Judge Timothy Staffel made his comments at the end of the Thursday's preliminary hearing for Angelo Naemi and Steve Gonzales.

