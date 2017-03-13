Images: Rita's Hills

Images: Rita's Hills

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Vinography

Rita's Hills BUELLTON, CA: The Santa Rita Hills, an agricultural wine grape growing region located in the western hills between Lompoc and Buellton in Santa Barbara County, has become recognized as a world class wine region. Because of its close proximity to Southern California and Los Angeles population centers, the coastal areas of Santa Barbara has become a popular weekend getaway destination for millions of tourists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vinography.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar 14 Spotted Wee 625
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar 5 tellinitlikeitis 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb 19 Bob11 2
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb 15 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,474 • Total comments across all topics: 279,650,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC