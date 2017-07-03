High Speed Chase Leads to High School Lock-Down
On 3/7/17 at approximately 1020 hours, a Buellton CHP unit attempted to make an enforcement stop on a tan Toyota Camry on N/B SR-1 near mile post marker 10.00. The driver did not yield and the vehicle proceeded N/B at high speed, towards the City of Lompoc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mon
|The Power Of Mast...
|620
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC