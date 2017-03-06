Funding Request for ATV Riverbed Enforcement
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is seeking grant funding to provide increased patrolling and enforcement of areas where illegal off-road vehicles are being used. The Sheriff's Office has received an increased number of complaints about individuals on ATV's primarily in the Santa Ynez riverbed and surrounding areas bordering the City of Lompoc who are damaging private property and the environment.
