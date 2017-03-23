Fumigation Burglary
At approximately 7:15 a.m. on March 1, 2017, Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a residence in the 2600 block of Baseline Drive in the Santa Ynez area. The residence had been tented and fumigated for termites on February 27, 2017.
