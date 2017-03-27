Family Service Agency Moves to New Lo...

Family Service Agency Moves to New Lompoc Site

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Noozhawk

To better serve its clientele, Family Service Agency will begin providing services at a new location in Lompoc starting Monday, April 3. The agency bought former medical offices and, after extensive renovations, will move staff in its senior services, mental-health counseling, Long-Term Care Ombudsman, and Big Brothers Big Sisters programs to the building at 110 South B St. Family Support Services will continue to be provided at the Dorothy Jackson Family Resource Center, 320 N. J St., Lompoc. "The community support we have received has allowed us to grow significantly in recent years," said Lisa Brabo, executive director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mar 14 Spotted Wee 624
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar 5 tellinitlikeitis 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb '17 Bob11 2
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,630 • Total comments across all topics: 279,975,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC