Family Service Agency Moves to New Lompoc Site
To better serve its clientele, Family Service Agency will begin providing services at a new location in Lompoc starting Monday, April 3. The agency bought former medical offices and, after extensive renovations, will move staff in its senior services, mental-health counseling, Long-Term Care Ombudsman, and Big Brothers Big Sisters programs to the building at 110 South B St. Family Support Services will continue to be provided at the Dorothy Jackson Family Resource Center, 320 N. J St., Lompoc. "The community support we have received has allowed us to grow significantly in recent years," said Lisa Brabo, executive director.
