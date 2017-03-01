Family of Lompoc Couple Killed in Crash Near Federal Prisons FIles Lawsuit

The children of a couple killed last year in a crash near Lompoc have filed a civil lawsuit against the driver and rental car companies, revealing more details about the collision that claimed the lives of Ruben and Bertha Betancourt. Until the lawsuit, little has been known about the driver in the second vehicle that smashed head-on into the Betancourts car, killing them and critically injuring a son.

