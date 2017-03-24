BWW Previews: GLORIOUS! at Lompoc Civic Theatre

BWW Previews: GLORIOUS! at Lompoc Civ...

Florence Foster Jenkins: you may have heard her name from a recent resurgence in popularity due to being portrayed by the un-ignorable Meryl Streep in the 2016 biopic. But before there was a movie, there was the play: Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, The Worst Singer in the World by Peter Quilter , which opens in Lompoc this weekend at the Civic Auditorium, and runs through April 9. Glorious tells the true story of Narcissa Florence Foster Jenkins, a wealthy, New York socialite in the early twentieth century who loved to sing-even though precious few liked to listen.

