Burglar breaks into home being fumigated, steals wedding rings

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Cal Coast News

A Lompoc man broke into a Santa Ynez home while it was being fumigated and stole several firearms, a large amount of jewelry and heirlooms, including deceased relatives' wedding rings, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The burglar took the heirlooms directly off an urn that contained the relatives' ashes, sheriff's officials say.

