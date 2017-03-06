Bill Macfadyen: Silence Is Breaking Around Lompoc Couple's Tragic Deaths in Head-On Crash
February powered through right to the end, setting a Noozhawk monthly record with nearly 1.2 million pageviews, which is a Googly way of saying stories read. That was a fitting finish to last week's milestone of 200,439 readers , our second-best week of traffic in our nearly 10 years of publishing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|23 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|620
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mon
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Sun
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC