Area High School Leagues Will Have New Look in 2018

Are you ready for a Channel League with Santa Barbara High, San Marcos, Dos Pueblos, Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez and without Ventura and Buena? Or, Laguna Blanca and Providence competing for league titles against Bishop Diego, Cate, La Reina, Grace Brethren, Foothill Tech, Santa Clara, Villanova or Thacher. Those were just a few of the configurations that were approved by high school athletic directors and principals at Thursday's releaguing meeting for the CIF Northern Area at Oxnard High.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.