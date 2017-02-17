Wellness Room Open for Fitness at Lompoc YMCA
The Lompoc Family YMCA opened its new wellness room with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31. The wellness room will serve as an extension of the fitness room and will have free weights. The ceremony was attended by members of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor's Bureau, YMCA staff and board members, and staff from the city of Lompoc and Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
