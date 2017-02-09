U.S. Air Force launches ICBM test mis...

U.S. Air Force launches ICBM test missile off Central California coast

57 min ago

An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was launched Wednesday night from Vandenberg Air Force Base as part of an operational test. The Minuteman III missile launch occurred at 11:39 p.m. at the base just north of Lompoc and lit up the sky of California's Central Coast, according to the U.S. Air Force.

