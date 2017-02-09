U.S. Air Force launches ICBM test missile off Central California coast
An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was launched Wednesday night from Vandenberg Air Force Base as part of an operational test. The Minuteman III missile launch occurred at 11:39 p.m. at the base just north of Lompoc and lit up the sky of California's Central Coast, according to the U.S. Air Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC