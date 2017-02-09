Tips From Public Lead to Capture of W...

Tips From Public Lead to Capture of Wanted Vandenberg Village Man

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Noozhawk

A man who was the focus of a standoff Thursday morning in Vandenberg Village was taken into custody after another standoff hours later in Lompoc with tips from the public helping lead to his capture. Lompoc police with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department served a search and arrest warrant on the 400 block of North D Street on Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb 3 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec '16 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal Nov '16 Great Again 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC