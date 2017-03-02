Stolen Property Arrest
Location : Lompoc, CA. Crime/Offense : 459 PC- Burglary 530.5 PC- Unauthorized use of a Credit Card 496 PC- Posession of Known Stolen Property 466 PC- Possession of Burglary Tools On 2-3-2017 LPD Detectives served a search warrant at an address in the 800 block of North F Street.
Read more at Edhat.
