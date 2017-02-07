Special Olympics Hoopsters to Play at Hancock College

Santa Maria and Lompoc Special Olympics teams will face off and get a chance to display their talents and sportsmanship skills when Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County visits Allan Hancock College on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The teams will play in a half-time exhibition game, starting at 5:15 p.m., during a Hancock men's basketball game in the Allan Hancock Gymnasium, Bldg. N. For event information, contact Nicolas J. Chavez, 928-3753, ext.

