Ron Fink: Should Fire Department Provide Medical Response?
Lately there has been a disturbing trend in Lompoc and other communities in which some elected officials and private citizens seem to think they are better prepared to address emergency medical management than the professionals they hired. Back in the mid 1970s, the fire service began saving heart-attack and trauma victims , and this experience paved the way for the current response and crew-training protocols.
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
