Ron Fink: Is Growing, Use of Marijuana in Lompoc a Good Idea?
Proposition 64, the California Marijuana Legalization Initiative , was passed by voters in the November election; but did voters really know what they voted for? Prop. 64 basically did two things: It legalized the use of recreational pot and, may raise sin tax money for state and local governments.
