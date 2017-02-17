Powerful Winter Storm Dropping Heavy Rain in Santa Barbara County
Moderate to heavy rain was falling across Santa Barbara County on Friday, as a powerful winter storm juiced up by an "atmospheric river" moved through the region. The warning was issued for El Capitan Canyon, El Capitan Ranch, El Capitan State Beach, Refugio State Beach, Refugio Canyon, Canada Venadito Canyon, del Coral, and Las Flores Canyon.
