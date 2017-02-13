On Its 50th Anniversary, Lompoc Y Pays Tribute to Terrill Cox

The Lompoc Family YMCA has a tradition of naming an honorary community chair for its Annual Campaign, which raises funds for youth, family and senior scholarships in Lompoc. This year marks the YMCA's 50th year in Lompoc, and to celebrate this milestone, the Y has decided to honor the memory of long-time community leader and YMCA member Terrill Cox.

