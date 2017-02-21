Lompoc YMCA Campaign Goal: $100,000

Susan Long, left, Lompoc Family Y branch manager; and Larry Ralston, board member, celebrate launch of Annual Campaign. The Lompoc Family YMCA has set a goal of $100,00 for this year's Annual Campaign, which opened Feb. 15. The Annual Campaign, which brings together staff, board members and volunteers to raise funds to provide scholarships that will enable the Y to Build a Better Lompoc, is chaired this year by Larry Ralston, a board member.

