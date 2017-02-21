Lompoc Volunteer Called 'Vile Monster' During Sentencing For Child Molestation
Judge sentences retired California Highway Patrol officer, former City Council member Anthony "Tony" Durham to spend 45 years to life in state prison Anthony "Tony" Durham Sr., 67, is sentenced to 45 years to life in state prison for multiple counts of child molestation during a Thursday hearing in Lompoc Superior Court where a victim's mother called him "a vile monster." A former Lompoc community leader was called a "vile monster" Thursday morning in an emotional hearing where he was formally sentenced to at least 45 years in state prison for multiple child molestation charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC