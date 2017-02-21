Lompoc Volunteer Called 'Vile Monster' During Sentencing For Child Molestation

Judge sentences retired California Highway Patrol officer, former City Council member Anthony "Tony" Durham to spend 45 years to life in state prison Anthony "Tony" Durham Sr., 67, is sentenced to 45 years to life in state prison for multiple counts of child molestation during a Thursday hearing in Lompoc Superior Court where a victim's mother called him "a vile monster." A former Lompoc community leader was called a "vile monster" Thursday morning in an emotional hearing where he was formally sentenced to at least 45 years in state prison for multiple child molestation charges.

