Lompoc Mayor, City Manager to Discuss State of the City

The Lompoc community is invited to a State of the City presentation on Feb. 16 that will highlight city developments and accomplishments from 2016, and share goals for 2017. The presentation will be given by Lompoc City Manager Patrick Wiemiller and Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl at a luncheon hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

