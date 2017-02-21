Lompoc Family YMCA
Lompoc Family YMCA staff and board members, along with staff from Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor's Bureau, City of Lompoc and Lompoc Valley Medical Center cut the ribbon on the Y's new wellness room. The Lompoc Family YMCA opened its new wellness room with a ribbon cutting ceremony held January 31. The wellness room will serve as an extension of the fitness room and will have free weights.
