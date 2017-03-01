Hartmann Names 3rd District Representative
Wilson will focus on constituent services and community partnerships in the northern parts of the 3rd District including Guadalupe, the unincorporated portion of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Casmalia and Tanglewood. Wilson has more than 20 years of experience working in rural, largely immigrant, communities developing leadership through cooperative efforts and placing community members at the forefront of decision making processes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|otaku
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC