Hartmann Names 3rd District Represent...

Hartmann Names 3rd District Representative

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Noozhawk

Wilson will focus on constituent services and community partnerships in the northern parts of the 3rd District including Guadalupe, the unincorporated portion of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Casmalia and Tanglewood. Wilson has more than 20 years of experience working in rural, largely immigrant, communities developing leadership through cooperative efforts and placing community members at the forefront of decision making processes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Feb 27 spytheweb 3
Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10) Feb 19 Bob11 2
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Feb 18 bob jay 1
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb 15 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb 3 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec '16 otaku 3
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,545 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC