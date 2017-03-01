Hartmann Names 3rd District Representative

Wilson will focus on constituent services and community partnerships in the northern parts of the 3rd District including Guadalupe, the unincorporated portion of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Casmalia and Tanglewood. Wilson has more than 20 years of experience working in rural, largely immigrant, communities developing leadership through cooperative efforts and placing community members at the forefront of decision making processes.

