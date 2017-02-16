Felon At Large

Felon At Large

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Edhat

The CRT team which is made up Sheriff's Deputies, County Probation Officers and a Lompoc Police Officer, had information that Davis was renting the upstairs bedroom at the residence and was in violation of the terms of his AB109 Post-Release Community Supervision. He has a no bail felony warrant for his arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans 19 hr TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb 3 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec '16 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Barbara County was issued at February 16 at 6:26AM PST

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC