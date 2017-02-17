Community Sand Pile Restocked at JM P...

Community Sand Pile Restocked at JM Park for Lompoc Residents

The Lompoc Fire Department has announced that the city's Community Sand Pile at JM Park, Chestnut Avenue and A Street, has been restocked. Residents will need to bring their own sandbags and shovels and are asked to limit the number of bags filled to 10. Residents can obtain empty sandbags at a number of local retail outlets.

