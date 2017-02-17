Community Sand Pile Restocked at JM Park for Lompoc Residents
The Lompoc Fire Department has announced that the city's Community Sand Pile at JM Park, Chestnut Avenue and A Street, has been restocked. Residents will need to bring their own sandbags and shovels and are asked to limit the number of bags filled to 10. Residents can obtain empty sandbags at a number of local retail outlets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Wed
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC