Chumash Donates $42,000 to Habitat for Humanity

John Martin, left, Habitat for Humanity; Veronica Sandoval and Teresa Sat, Chumash Foundation; and Jon Peterson, Habitat for Humanity. Jon Peterson, Habitat for Humanity The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented a check for $42,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County at a recent board meeting.

