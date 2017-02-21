Chumash Donates $42,000 to Habitat fo...

Chumash Donates $42,000 to Habitat for Humanity

John Martin, left, Habitat for Humanity; Veronica Sandoval and Teresa Sat, Chumash Foundation; and Jon Peterson, Habitat for Humanity. Jon Peterson, Habitat for Humanity The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented a check for $42,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County at a recent board meeting.

