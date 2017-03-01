BizHawk: Solvang Brewing Expands into Lompoc with New Taproom and Eatery
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected] Open now at 234 N. H St. is Solvang Brewing Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|3
|Do you have morgellons disease? (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Bob11
|2
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|otaku
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC