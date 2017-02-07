Bishop Diego's Ashton Borgeson, Jack Luckhurst Earn All-State Football Honors
Sophomore punter Jack Luckhurst was named to the first-team All-State Sophomore Squad and earned second-team honors on the All-State Small Schools Division team. Borgeson led Bishop Diego's defense with 138 tackles, including 84 solos.
