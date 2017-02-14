3 Lompoc Teens Accused of Torturing, ...

3 Lompoc Teens Accused of Torturing, Killing Neighbor's Pet Rabbit

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Noozhawk

Three teenage boys were arrested for allegedly torturing a rabbit and threatening a Santa Barbara County animal control officer, according to the Lompoc Police Department . An animal control officer was investigating a noise complaint on the 800 block of East Airport Avenue at approximately 11:40 a.m. Thursday when she saw the three teens in the backyard who appeared to be torturing a rabbit, police said.

