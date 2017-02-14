3 Lompoc Teens Accused of Torturing, Killing Neighbor's Pet Rabbit
Three teenage boys were arrested for allegedly torturing a rabbit and threatening a Santa Barbara County animal control officer, according to the Lompoc Police Department . An animal control officer was investigating a noise complaint on the 800 block of East Airport Avenue at approximately 11:40 a.m. Thursday when she saw the three teens in the backyard who appeared to be torturing a rabbit, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC